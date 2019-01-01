ñol

Rambler Metals and Mining
(OTCPK:RBMTF)
0.28
00
At close: May 20
0.01
-0.27[-96.43%]
After Hours: 9:29AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.02 - 2
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 159.5M
Vol / Avg.- / 3.2K
Mkt Cap44.7M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.29
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-1.9
Total Float-

Rambler Metals and Mining (OTC:RBMTF), Dividends

Rambler Metals and Mining issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Rambler Metals and Mining generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Rambler Metals and Mining Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Rambler Metals and Mining (RBMTF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rambler Metals and Mining.

Q
What date did I need to own Rambler Metals and Mining (RBMTF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rambler Metals and Mining.

Q
How much per share is the next Rambler Metals and Mining (RBMTF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rambler Metals and Mining.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Rambler Metals and Mining (OTCPK:RBMTF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rambler Metals and Mining.

