Robinsons Land Corp is a real estate developer in the Philippines. The company's two operating strategies are to take on development projects or investment projects. In taking investment projects, the company develops, owns and operates commercial real estate projects (shopping malls, office buildings and hotels). For the development projects, the company develops residential real estate projects for sale (residential condominiums, upper-middle to high-end residential developments and low-and-middle-cost lots). The company has four official business divisions: commercial centres, residential, office buildings, and hotels. The commercial centers division accounts for the majority of Robinsons Land Corporation's revenue.