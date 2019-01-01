QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
6.16 - 8
Mkt Cap
2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
3.4
Shares
257.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate. Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
Robinsons Land Corp is a real estate developer in the Philippines. The company's two operating strategies are to take on development projects or investment projects. In taking investment projects, the company develops, owns and operates commercial real estate projects (shopping malls, office buildings and hotels). For the development projects, the company develops residential real estate projects for sale (residential condominiums, upper-middle to high-end residential developments and low-and-middle-cost lots). The company has four official business divisions: commercial centres, residential, office buildings, and hotels. The commercial centers division accounts for the majority of Robinsons Land Corporation's revenue.

Robinsons Land Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Robinsons Land (RBLAY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Robinsons Land (OTCPK: RBLAY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Robinsons Land's (RBLAY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Robinsons Land.

Q

What is the target price for Robinsons Land (RBLAY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Robinsons Land

Q

Current Stock Price for Robinsons Land (RBLAY)?

A

The stock price for Robinsons Land (OTCPK: RBLAY) is $7.75 last updated Tue Jul 06 2021 14:53:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Robinsons Land (RBLAY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Robinsons Land.

Q

When is Robinsons Land (OTCPK:RBLAY) reporting earnings?

A

Robinsons Land does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Robinsons Land (RBLAY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Robinsons Land.

Q

What sector and industry does Robinsons Land (RBLAY) operate in?

A

Robinsons Land is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.