ROBECO GLOBAL STARS by ROBECO GLOBAL STARS EQ FD NV (OTC:RBFBF), Dividends

ROBECO GLOBAL STARS by ROBECO GLOBAL STARS EQ FD NV issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash ROBECO GLOBAL STARS by ROBECO GLOBAL STARS EQ FD NV generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.