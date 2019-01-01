ñol

Republic Bancorp
(NASDAQ:RBCAA)
45.81
-0.44[-0.95%]
At close: Jun 3
45.81
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low45.81 - 46.19
52 Week High/Low41.41 - 57.62
Open / Close45.97 / 45.81
Float / Outstanding8.8M / 20M
Vol / Avg.18.7K / 23.4K
Mkt Cap916.2M
P/E10.44
50d Avg. Price44.07
Div / Yield1.36/2.98%
Payout Ratio28.82
EPS1.4
Total Float8.8M

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA), Key Statistics

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ: RBCAA) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
- -
Trailing P/E
10.44
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
10.42
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
3.14
Price / Book (mrq)
1.09
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
9.58%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
0.58
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
42.02
Tangible Book value per share
41.2
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
5.5B
Total Assets
6.3B
Total Liabilities
5.5B
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.07
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
30.19%
EBIT Margin
- -
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -