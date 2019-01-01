ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
RBC Bearings
(NYSE:RBC)
$208.46
0.14[0.07%]
At close: Sep 26
$208.32
-0.1400[-0.07%]
PreMarket: 4:03PM EDT
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range208.2 - 217.76Open / Close- / -Float / Outstanding28.4M / 28.9M
Vol / Avg.- / 210.4KMkt Cap6BP/E99.6750d Avg. Price208.32
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float28.4MEPS1.11

RBC Bearings Stock (NYSE:RBC), Key Statistics

RBC Bearings Stock (NYSE: RBC) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
- -
Trailing P/E
99.67
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
71.05
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
5.13
Price / Book (mrq)
2.51
Price / EBITDA
25.43
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
1%
Price change 1 M
0.87
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
82.87
Tangible Book value per share
-33.87
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
2.4B
Total Assets
4.8B
Total Liabilities
2.4B
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.56
Gross Margin
39.86%
Net Margin
8.95%
EBIT Margin
17.99%
EBITDA Margin
26.08%
Operating Margin
24.1%