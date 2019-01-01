ñol

Ritchie Bros Auctioneers
(NYSE:RBA)
60.97
-0.58[-0.94%]
At close: Jun 3
60.95
-0.0200[-0.03%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low60.71 - 61.42
52 Week High/Low48.65 - 76.18
Open / Close61.22 / 60.95
Float / Outstanding110.6M / 110.7M
Vol / Avg.241.3K / 398.4K
Mkt Cap6.8B
P/E22.49
50d Avg. Price57.88
Div / Yield1/1.64%
Payout Ratio35.79
EPS1.61
Total Float110.6M

Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA), Key Statistics

Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE: RBA) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
8B
Trailing P/E
22.49
Forward P/E
31.15
PE Ratio (TTM)
34.56
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
4.59
Price / Book (mrq)
5.51
Price / EBITDA
12.68
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
15.02
Earnings Yield
4.45%
Price change 1 M
1.01
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
0.74
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
11.06
Tangible Book value per share
-0.58
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
2.6B
Total Assets
3.9B
Total Liabilities
2.6B
Profitability
Net income Growth
5.32
Gross Margin
56.69%
Net Margin
45.21%
EBIT Margin
59.66%
EBITDA Margin
66.69%
Operating Margin
18.4%