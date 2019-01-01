Razer Inc is a lifestyle brand for gamers. The company has designed and built a gamer-focused ecosystem of hardware, software, and services. Razer's hardware includes high-performance gaming peripherals and Blade gaming laptops. Razer's software platform consists of Razer Synapse (an Internet of Things platform), Razer Chroma RGB (a proprietary RGB lighting technology system supporting thousands of devices and hundreds of games/apps), and Razer Cortex (a game optimizer and launcher). It also offers payment services for gamers, youth, millennials, and Gen Z. Razer Gold is a game payment service and Razer Fintech provides fintech services in emerging markets. Razer has 18 offices worldwide and is recognized as the leading brand for gamers in the US, Europe, and China.