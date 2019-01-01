QQQ
Sector: Information Technology. Industry: Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals
Razer Inc is a lifestyle brand for gamers. The company has designed and built a gamer-focused ecosystem of hardware, software, and services. Razer's hardware includes high-performance gaming peripherals and Blade gaming laptops. Razer's software platform consists of Razer Synapse (an Internet of Things platform), Razer Chroma RGB (a proprietary RGB lighting technology system supporting thousands of devices and hundreds of games/apps), and Razer Cortex (a game optimizer and launcher). It also offers payment services for gamers, youth, millennials, and Gen Z. Razer Gold is a game payment service and Razer Fintech provides fintech services in emerging markets. Razer has 18 offices worldwide and is recognized as the leading brand for gamers in the US, Europe, and China.


Razer Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Razer (RAZFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Razer (OTCPK: RAZFF) through any online brokerage.



Q

Who are Razer's (RAZFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Razer.

Q

What is the target price for Razer (RAZFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Razer

Q

Current Stock Price for Razer (RAZFF)?

A

The stock price for Razer (OTCPK: RAZFF) is $0.3145 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:58:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Razer (RAZFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Razer.

Q

When is Razer (OTCPK:RAZFF) reporting earnings?

A

Razer does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Razer (RAZFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Razer.

Q

What sector and industry does Razer (RAZFF) operate in?

A

Razer is in the Information Technology sector and Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.