Range
1.91 - 1.91
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/0.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.21 - 3.02
Mkt Cap
91.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.91
P/E
195
EPS
-0.01
Shares
48M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Mar 25, 2021, 12:29PM
Benzinga - Mar 15, 2021, 11:28AM
Rayont Inc is a clinical-stage life sciences company that holds the license for registering and commercializing Photosoft technology for the treatment of all cancers. This technology is an improved next-generation Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) that uses non-toxic photosensitizers and visible light in combination with oxygen to produce cytotoxic-reactive oxygen that kills malignant cells, shuts down tumors, and stimulates the immune system. It has been licensed in Australia, New Zealand, China, Malaysia, and Sub-Sahara Africa. It has generated revenue from digital learning solutions provided by Rayont Technologies.

Rayont Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rayont (RAYT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rayont (OTCPK: RAYT) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Rayont's (RAYT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Rayont.

Q

What is the target price for Rayont (RAYT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Rayont

Q

Current Stock Price for Rayont (RAYT)?

A

The stock price for Rayont (OTCPK: RAYT) is $1.91 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:49:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rayont (RAYT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rayont.

Q

When is Rayont (OTCPK:RAYT) reporting earnings?

A

Rayont does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Rayont (RAYT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rayont.

Q

What sector and industry does Rayont (RAYT) operate in?

A

Rayont is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.