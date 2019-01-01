Rayont Inc is a clinical-stage life sciences company that holds the license for registering and commercializing Photosoft technology for the treatment of all cancers. This technology is an improved next-generation Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) that uses non-toxic photosensitizers and visible light in combination with oxygen to produce cytotoxic-reactive oxygen that kills malignant cells, shuts down tumors, and stimulates the immune system. It has been licensed in Australia, New Zealand, China, Malaysia, and Sub-Sahara Africa. It has generated revenue from digital learning solutions provided by Rayont Technologies.