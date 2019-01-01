|Day Range2.420 - 3.690
|52 Wk Range1.720 - 3.750
|Open / Close2.640 / 3.570
|Float / Outstanding- / 12.000M
|Vol / Avg.1.227M / 777.104K
|Mkt Cap42.840M
|P/E10.239
|50d Avg. Price2.710
|Div / Yield (Forward)- / -%
|Payout Ratio-
|Total Float-
|EPS0.349
Erayak Power Solution Gr issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Erayak Power Solution Gr generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
There are no upcoming dividends for Erayak Power Solution Gr.
There are no upcoming dividends for Erayak Power Solution Gr.
There are no upcoming dividends for Erayak Power Solution Gr.
There are no upcoming dividends for Erayak Power Solution Gr.
Browse dividends on all stocks.