Erayak Power Solution Gr
(NASDAQ:RAYA)
$3.57
0.87[32.22%]
At close: Dec 21
$3.54
-0.0300[-0.84%]
After Hours: 7:17PM EDT
Day Range2.420 - 3.69052 Wk Range1.720 - 3.750Open / Close2.640 / 3.570Float / Outstanding- / 12.000M
Vol / Avg.1.227M / 777.104KMkt Cap42.840MP/E10.23950d Avg. Price2.710
Div / Yield (Forward)- / -%Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS0.349

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc Stock (NASDAQ:RAYA), Dividends

Erayak Power Solution Gr issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Erayak Power Solution Gr generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Q

When is the next Erayak Power Solution Gr (RAYA) dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Erayak Power Solution Gr.

Q

What date did I need to own Erayak Power Solution Gr (RAYA) stock to get the latest dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Erayak Power Solution Gr.

Q

How much per share is the next Erayak Power Solution Gr (RAYA) dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Erayak Power Solution Gr.

Q

What is the dividend yield for Erayak Power Solution Gr (NASDAQ:RAYA)?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Erayak Power Solution Gr.

