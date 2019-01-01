QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/16.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.04
Mkt Cap
8.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
254.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Rathdowney Resources Ltd is a Canada based company engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. It is primarily focused on Project Olza, an advanced-stage zinc-lead-silver project located in the Upper Silesian Mining District of Poland.

Rathdowney Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rathdowney Resources (RATHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rathdowney Resources (OTCPK: RATHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Rathdowney Resources's (RATHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Rathdowney Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Rathdowney Resources (RATHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Rathdowney Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Rathdowney Resources (RATHF)?

A

The stock price for Rathdowney Resources (OTCPK: RATHF) is $0.0333 last updated Fri Dec 31 2021 18:30:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rathdowney Resources (RATHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rathdowney Resources.

Q

When is Rathdowney Resources (OTCPK:RATHF) reporting earnings?

A

Rathdowney Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Rathdowney Resources (RATHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rathdowney Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Rathdowney Resources (RATHF) operate in?

A

Rathdowney Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.