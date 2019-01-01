The Rank Group is a gambling company with five primary business segments: Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, Enracha Venues, and Central Costs. Its largest revenue producer is Grosvenor Casinos, a multichannel casino operator in the United Kingdom, which operates a variety of casino and slot machine games. Mecca is a multichannel bingo chain that also operates in the U.K. Enracha is the company's gaming business, which operates in the Spanish market. Rank's digital business segment offers online sports betting and online poker. The company generates most of its revenue in the United Kingdom, as well as some in Spain and Belgium.