Analyst Ratings

ProShares RAFI Long Short ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ProShares RAFI Long Short ETF (RALS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ProShares RAFI Long Short ETF (ARCA: RALS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ProShares RAFI Long Short ETF's (RALS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ProShares RAFI Long Short ETF.

Q

What is the target price for ProShares RAFI Long Short ETF (RALS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ProShares RAFI Long Short ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for ProShares RAFI Long Short ETF (RALS)?

A

The stock price for ProShares RAFI Long Short ETF (ARCA: RALS) is $32.49 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:38:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ProShares RAFI Long Short ETF (RALS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 3, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 26, 2018.

Q

When is ProShares RAFI Long Short ETF (ARCA:RALS) reporting earnings?

A

ProShares RAFI Long Short ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ProShares RAFI Long Short ETF (RALS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ProShares RAFI Long Short ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does ProShares RAFI Long Short ETF (RALS) operate in?

A

ProShares RAFI Long Short ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.