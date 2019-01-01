QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Consumer Finance
Roan Holdings Group Co Ltd functions in the financial services domain in the People's Republic of China. In association with its subsidiaries, it conducts the business of offering loans to various sectors such as supply chain finance, manufacturing, real estate, mineral, and energy. Its service offering includes Direct Lending Services, Financial Consulting Services, and Financial Leasing. It has two operating business lines, including business conducted by Adrie and its subsidiaries, primarily management and assessment services and factoring business, and business conducted by Lixin Cayman and its subsidiaries, primarily financial guarantee and consulting services.

Roan Holdings Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Roan Holdings Group (RAHGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Roan Holdings Group (OTCPK: RAHGF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Roan Holdings Group's (RAHGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Roan Holdings Group.

Q

What is the target price for Roan Holdings Group (RAHGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Roan Holdings Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Roan Holdings Group (RAHGF)?

A

The stock price for Roan Holdings Group (OTCPK: RAHGF) is $0.09 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:19:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Roan Holdings Group (RAHGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Roan Holdings Group.

Q

When is Roan Holdings Group (OTCPK:RAHGF) reporting earnings?

A

Roan Holdings Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Roan Holdings Group (RAHGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Roan Holdings Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Roan Holdings Group (RAHGF) operate in?

A

Roan Holdings Group is in the Financials sector and Consumer Finance industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.