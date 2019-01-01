Roan Holdings Group Co Ltd functions in the financial services domain in the People's Republic of China. In association with its subsidiaries, it conducts the business of offering loans to various sectors such as supply chain finance, manufacturing, real estate, mineral, and energy. Its service offering includes Direct Lending Services, Financial Consulting Services, and Financial Leasing. It has two operating business lines, including business conducted by Adrie and its subsidiaries, primarily management and assessment services and factoring business, and business conducted by Lixin Cayman and its subsidiaries, primarily financial guarantee and consulting services.