Raffles Medical Group Ltd is an integrated private healthcare provider in Asia with operations in Singapore, China, Japan, Vietnam, and Cambodia. The company owns and operates a tertiary hospital, a network of medical and dental clinics, insurance services, Japanese and Traditional Chinese Medicine clinics, and a consumer healthcare division. The Hospital services segment provides medical services and operates hospitals, medical laboratories, and imaging centers. The Healthcare Services segment operates medical clinics and other general medical services, provides health insurance, trades pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products and diagnostic equipment, and provides management and consultancy services. The Investment holding segment involves investment in properties.