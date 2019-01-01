QQQ
Raffles Medical Group Ltd is an integrated private healthcare provider in Asia with operations in Singapore, China, Japan, Vietnam, and Cambodia. The company owns and operates a tertiary hospital, a network of medical and dental clinics, insurance services, Japanese and Traditional Chinese Medicine clinics, and a consumer healthcare division. The Hospital services segment provides medical services and operates hospitals, medical laboratories, and imaging centers. The Healthcare Services segment operates medical clinics and other general medical services, provides health insurance, trades pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products and diagnostic equipment, and provides management and consultancy services. The Investment holding segment involves investment in properties.

Raffles Medical Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Raffles Medical Group (RAFLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Raffles Medical Group (OTCPK: RAFLF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Raffles Medical Group's (RAFLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Raffles Medical Group.

Q

What is the target price for Raffles Medical Group (RAFLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Raffles Medical Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Raffles Medical Group (RAFLF)?

A

The stock price for Raffles Medical Group (OTCPK: RAFLF) is $1.02 last updated Thu Jan 06 2022 16:24:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Raffles Medical Group (RAFLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Raffles Medical Group.

Q

When is Raffles Medical Group (OTCPK:RAFLF) reporting earnings?

A

Raffles Medical Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Raffles Medical Group (RAFLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Raffles Medical Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Raffles Medical Group (RAFLF) operate in?

A

Raffles Medical Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.