Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.08 - 8.34
Mkt Cap
145.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.04
Shares
50.1M
Outstanding
Raffles Financial Group Ltd is engaged in providing financial advisory services. The company serves as an advisor for family trusts, family offices, and investment funds. The company provides corporate finance guidance and public listing advisory for Asian companies planning for IPO on stock exchanges like Australia, Canada, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore, and the United States. It also guides companies for capital structure across debt, hybrid, derivative and equity-linked products.

Raffles Financial Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Raffles Financial Group (RAFFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Raffles Financial Group (OTCPK: RAFFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Raffles Financial Group's (RAFFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Raffles Financial Group.

Q

What is the target price for Raffles Financial Group (RAFFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Raffles Financial Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Raffles Financial Group (RAFFF)?

A

The stock price for Raffles Financial Group (OTCPK: RAFFF) is $2.9 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 19:09:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Raffles Financial Group (RAFFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Raffles Financial Group.

Q

When is Raffles Financial Group (OTCPK:RAFFF) reporting earnings?

A

Raffles Financial Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Raffles Financial Group (RAFFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Raffles Financial Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Raffles Financial Group (RAFFF) operate in?

A

Raffles Financial Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.