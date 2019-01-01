QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Pima Zinc Corp is a mineral exploration company. It is an exploration stage company focused on evaluating, acquiring, and exploring mineral prospects.

Pima Zinc Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pima Zinc (RAEWF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pima Zinc (OTCEM: RAEWF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Pima Zinc's (RAEWF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pima Zinc.

Q

What is the target price for Pima Zinc (RAEWF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pima Zinc

Q

Current Stock Price for Pima Zinc (RAEWF)?

A

The stock price for Pima Zinc (OTCEM: RAEWF) is $0.149 last updated Thu Sep 16 2021 18:03:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pima Zinc (RAEWF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pima Zinc.

Q

When is Pima Zinc (OTCEM:RAEWF) reporting earnings?

A

Pima Zinc does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pima Zinc (RAEWF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pima Zinc.

Q

What sector and industry does Pima Zinc (RAEWF) operate in?

A

Pima Zinc is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.