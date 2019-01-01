QQQ
Range
9.71 - 9.71
Vol / Avg.
0.7K/37.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.64 - 11.33
Mkt Cap
187.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.71
P/E
-
EPS
-0.03
Shares
19.2M
Outstanding
Research Alliance Corp II is a blank check company.

Research Alliance Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Research Alliance (RACB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Research Alliance (NASDAQ: RACB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Research Alliance's (RACB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Research Alliance.

Q

What is the target price for Research Alliance (RACB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Research Alliance

Q

Current Stock Price for Research Alliance (RACB)?

A

The stock price for Research Alliance (NASDAQ: RACB) is $9.78 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Research Alliance (RACB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Research Alliance.

Q

When is Research Alliance (NASDAQ:RACB) reporting earnings?

A

Research Alliance does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Research Alliance (RACB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Research Alliance.

Q

What sector and industry does Research Alliance (RACB) operate in?

A

Research Alliance is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.