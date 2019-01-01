Cloopen Group Holding (NYSE:RAAS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Nov 18
EPS
$-0.060
Quarterly Revenue
$42.9M
Annual Revenue (as of Sep 30)
$276.1M
Earnings History
Cloopen Group Holding Questions & Answers
When is Cloopen Group Holding (NYSE:RAAS) reporting earnings?
Cloopen Group Holding (RAAS) is scheduled to report earnings on August 10, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on November 18, 2021 for Q3.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Cloopen Group Holding (NYSE:RAAS)?
The Actual EPS was $-11.54, which missed the estimate of $-0.03.
What were Cloopen Group Holding’s (NYSE:RAAS) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $39.6M, which missed the estimate of $41.4M.
