QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
22.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Lumibird, formerly Quantel SA is an enterprise engaged in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of scientific laser solutions. Scientific and industrial applications lasers used by research laboratories in the study of material, cleaning lasers, marking, measurement, and others. whereas, Medical applications include specialized lasers for ophthalmology, dermatology, and esthetics. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the scientific and industrial applications.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Lumibird Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lumibird (QUTEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lumibird (OTCGM: QUTEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lumibird's (QUTEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lumibird.

Q

What is the target price for Lumibird (QUTEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lumibird

Q

Current Stock Price for Lumibird (QUTEF)?

A

The stock price for Lumibird (OTCGM: QUTEF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lumibird (QUTEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lumibird.

Q

When is Lumibird (OTCGM:QUTEF) reporting earnings?

A

Lumibird does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lumibird (QUTEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lumibird.

Q

What sector and industry does Lumibird (QUTEF) operate in?

A

Lumibird is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.