Quixant PLC and its subsidiaries are in the business of designing, manufacturing, and selling of advanced PC based gaming platforms for the pay to play gaming and slot machine industries. The company has two reportable segments namely Quixant and Densitron. It derives maximum revenue from the Quixant segment. Geographically, it generates majority revenue from North America and has a presence in Asia, Australia, UK, Europe, and Other countries. Its products portfolio includes Gaming Platforms, Gaming Monitors and Gaming Accessories.