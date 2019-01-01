Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Quotient Technology
Quotient Technology Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Quotient Technology (NYSE: QUOT) was reported by Morgan Stanley on May 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $4.00 expecting QUOT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -2.91% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Quotient Technology (NYSE: QUOT) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Quotient Technology maintained their underweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Quotient Technology, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Quotient Technology was filed on May 26, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 26, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Quotient Technology (QUOT) rating was a maintained with a price target of $5.00 to $4.00. The current price Quotient Technology (QUOT) is trading at is $4.12, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
