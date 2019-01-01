QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.8 - 2.05
Mkt Cap
3.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
1.6B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Quilter PLC is a United Kingdom-based Asset Management Company. The group operating segments are Advice & Wealth Management segment and the Wealth Platforms segment. The Advice & Wealth Management segment comprises Quilter Financial Planning; Quilter investors, which is a provider of multi-asset investment solutions in the UK; and Quilter Cheviot, which is a UK-based private-client wealth manager that provides advisory wealth management services to private clients, corporates, trusts, and Others. The Group's Wealth Platforms segment consists of Quilter Investment Platform and Quilter International. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Wealth Platform segment.

Quilter Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Quilter (QUILF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Quilter (OTCPK: QUILF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Quilter's (QUILF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Quilter.

Q

What is the target price for Quilter (QUILF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Quilter

Q

Current Stock Price for Quilter (QUILF)?

A

The stock price for Quilter (OTCPK: QUILF) is $1.99 last updated Tue Oct 19 2021 13:35:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Quilter (QUILF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Quilter.

Q

When is Quilter (OTCPK:QUILF) reporting earnings?

A

Quilter does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Quilter (QUILF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Quilter.

Q

What sector and industry does Quilter (QUILF) operate in?

A

Quilter is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.