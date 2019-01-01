Quilter PLC is a United Kingdom-based Asset Management Company. The group operating segments are Advice & Wealth Management segment and the Wealth Platforms segment. The Advice & Wealth Management segment comprises Quilter Financial Planning; Quilter investors, which is a provider of multi-asset investment solutions in the UK; and Quilter Cheviot, which is a UK-based private-client wealth manager that provides advisory wealth management services to private clients, corporates, trusts, and Others. The Group's Wealth Platforms segment consists of Quilter Investment Platform and Quilter International. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Wealth Platform segment.