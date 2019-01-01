Queen City Investment (OTC:QUCT), Dividends

Queen City Investment issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Queen City Investment generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Queen City Investment. The last dividend paid out to investors was $10.00 on October 19, 2012.
There are no upcoming dividends for Queen City Investment (QUCT). The last dividend payout was on October 19, 2012 and was $10.00
There are no upcoming dividends for Queen City Investment (QUCT). The last dividend paid out to investors was $10.00 on October 19, 2012
Queen City Investment has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Queen City Investment (QUCT) was $10.00 and was paid out next on October 19, 2012.
Browse dividends on all stocks.