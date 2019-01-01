QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Queen City Investment Inc owns and leases commercial real estate and buildings in California. Through its subsidiaries, it provides Investment management & Fiduciary management services and it also operates a cattle ranch.

Queen City Investment Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Queen City Investment (QUCT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Queen City Investment (OTCPK: QUCT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Queen City Investment's (QUCT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Queen City Investment.

Q

What is the target price for Queen City Investment (QUCT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Queen City Investment

Q

Current Stock Price for Queen City Investment (QUCT)?

A

The stock price for Queen City Investment (OTCPK: QUCT) is $1275 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 16:30:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Queen City Investment (QUCT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $10.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 19, 2012 to stockholders of record on October 3, 2012.

Q

When is Queen City Investment (OTCPK:QUCT) reporting earnings?

A

Queen City Investment does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Queen City Investment (QUCT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Queen City Investment.

Q

What sector and industry does Queen City Investment (QUCT) operate in?

A

Queen City Investment is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.