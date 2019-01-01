QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/64.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.01
Mkt Cap
20.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
6.9B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
QT Vascular Ltd engages in the development and distribution of therapeutic solutions for the treatment of vascular diseases. It designs, assembles, and distributes therapeutic solutions for the minimally invasive treatment of complex vascular diseases. The firm offers coronary products, including Chocolate percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty (PTCA) balloon catheter to reduce vessel trauma; and Glider PTCA for the treatment of various complex lesions. It also offers Chocolate percutaneous transluminal angioplasty (PTA) balloon catheter for the treatment of blocked arteries; GliderfleX PTA for treating distal peripheral vessels; and GliderXtreme PTA balloon catheter that targets complex lesions in the distal peripheral vasculature.


QT Vascular Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy QT Vascular (QTVLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of QT Vascular (OTCPK: QTVLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are QT Vascular's (QTVLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for QT Vascular.

Q

What is the target price for QT Vascular (QTVLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for QT Vascular

Q

Current Stock Price for QT Vascular (QTVLF)?

A

The stock price for QT Vascular (OTCPK: QTVLF) is $0.003 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:27:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does QT Vascular (QTVLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for QT Vascular.

Q

When is QT Vascular (OTCPK:QTVLF) reporting earnings?

A

QT Vascular does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is QT Vascular (QTVLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for QT Vascular.

Q

What sector and industry does QT Vascular (QTVLF) operate in?

A

QT Vascular is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.