QT Vascular Ltd engages in the development and distribution of therapeutic solutions for the treatment of vascular diseases. It designs, assembles, and distributes therapeutic solutions for the minimally invasive treatment of complex vascular diseases. The firm offers coronary products, including Chocolate percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty (PTCA) balloon catheter to reduce vessel trauma; and Glider PTCA for the treatment of various complex lesions. It also offers Chocolate percutaneous transluminal angioplasty (PTA) balloon catheter for the treatment of blocked arteries; GliderfleX PTA for treating distal peripheral vessels; and GliderXtreme PTA balloon catheter that targets complex lesions in the distal peripheral vasculature.