Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Qutoutiao
Qutoutiao Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Qutoutiao (NASDAQ: QTT) was reported by Citigroup on April 16, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for $14.00 expecting QTT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1545.12% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Qutoutiao (NASDAQ: QTT) was provided by Citigroup, and Qutoutiao upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Qutoutiao, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Qutoutiao was filed on April 16, 2019 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 16, 2020.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Qutoutiao (QTT) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $16.00 to $14.00. The current price Qutoutiao (QTT) is trading at is $0.85, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.