Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
104 - 189
Mkt Cap
2.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
104.32
EPS
0.24
Shares
24.8M
Outstanding
Qt Group PLC is engaged in Qt product development, commercialization and licensing under commercial and open source licenses. It is used for developing cross-platform applications and graphical user interfaces for desktops, embedded systems, and mobile devices. This technology is used in various devices and applications, including consumer electronics, vehicles, airplanes, and industrial automation applications. Geographically, it has a presence in the Rest of Europe and APAC and North America. It derives revenue from License sales and consulting and others.

Qt Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Qt Group (QTGPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Qt Group (OTCPK: QTGPF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Qt Group's (QTGPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Qt Group.

Q

What is the target price for Qt Group (QTGPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Qt Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Qt Group (QTGPF)?

A

The stock price for Qt Group (OTCPK: QTGPF) is $104 last updated Today at 3:59:01 PM.

Q

Does Qt Group (QTGPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Qt Group.

Q

When is Qt Group (OTCPK:QTGPF) reporting earnings?

A

Qt Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Qt Group (QTGPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Qt Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Qt Group (QTGPF) operate in?

A

