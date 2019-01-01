Qt Group PLC is engaged in Qt product development, commercialization and licensing under commercial and open source licenses. It is used for developing cross-platform applications and graphical user interfaces for desktops, embedded systems, and mobile devices. This technology is used in various devices and applications, including consumer electronics, vehicles, airplanes, and industrial automation applications. Geographically, it has a presence in the Rest of Europe and APAC and North America. It derives revenue from License sales and consulting and others.