There is no Press for this Ticker
QualTek Services Inc is a technology-driven provider of infrastructure services to the 5G wireless, telecom, power grid modernization and renewable energy sectors across North America.

QualTek Services Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy QualTek Services (QTEKW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of QualTek Services (NASDAQ: QTEKW) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are QualTek Services's (QTEKW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for QualTek Services.

Q

What is the target price for QualTek Services (QTEKW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for QualTek Services

Q

Current Stock Price for QualTek Services (QTEKW)?

A

The stock price for QualTek Services (NASDAQ: QTEKW) is $0.436 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:16:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does QualTek Services (QTEKW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for QualTek Services.

Q

When is QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEKW) reporting earnings?

A

QualTek Services does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is QualTek Services (QTEKW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for QualTek Services.

Q

What sector and industry does QualTek Services (QTEKW) operate in?

A

QualTek Services is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.