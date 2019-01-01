|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Q Technology (Group) (OTCGM: QTCHF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Q Technology (Group).
There is no analysis for Q Technology (Group)
The stock price for Q Technology (Group) (OTCGM: QTCHF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Q Technology (Group).
Q Technology (Group) does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Q Technology (Group).
Q Technology (Group) is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.