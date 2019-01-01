Q Technology (Group) Co Ltd is engaged in the design, research and development, manufacture, and sales of mid-to-high end camera modules and fingerprint recognition modules. The company's products include High-level camera module; Middle-level camera module; Dual camera module; Figerprint module; 3D Module; and Other application areas. Its segments include Design, manufacture and sales of camera modules; and Design, manufacture and sales of fingerprint recognition modules. It derives a majority of the revenue from the Camera module segment.