Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.47 - 1.69
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
1.2B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Q Technology (Group) Co Ltd is engaged in the design, research and development, manufacture, and sales of mid-to-high end camera modules and fingerprint recognition modules. The company's products include High-level camera module; Middle-level camera module; Dual camera module; Figerprint module; 3D Module; and Other application areas. Its segments include Design, manufacture and sales of camera modules; and Design, manufacture and sales of fingerprint recognition modules. It derives a majority of the revenue from the Camera module segment.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Q Technology (Group) Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Q Technology (Group) (QTCHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Q Technology (Group) (OTCGM: QTCHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Q Technology (Group)'s (QTCHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Q Technology (Group).

Q

What is the target price for Q Technology (Group) (QTCHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Q Technology (Group)

Q

Current Stock Price for Q Technology (Group) (QTCHF)?

A

The stock price for Q Technology (Group) (OTCGM: QTCHF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Q Technology (Group) (QTCHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Q Technology (Group).

Q

When is Q Technology (Group) (OTCGM:QTCHF) reporting earnings?

A

Q Technology (Group) does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Q Technology (Group) (QTCHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Q Technology (Group).

Q

What sector and industry does Q Technology (Group) (QTCHF) operate in?

A

Q Technology (Group) is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.