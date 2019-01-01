QRxPharma Ltd is an Australia based pharmaceutical company. It is principally engaged in the research and development, and commercialization of biopharmaceutical products. The company's products include pain management products and abuse prevention products. The pain management products include company's Dual Opioid platform technology which is a patented fixed-ratio combination of morphine and oxycodone. The abuse prevention products include Stealth Beadlets which are a proprietary, abuse-deterrent technology that can be incorporated into any solid dosage form to confer abuse-deterrent features.