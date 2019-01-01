QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
QRxPharma Ltd is an Australia based pharmaceutical company. It is principally engaged in the research and development, and commercialization of biopharmaceutical products. The company's products include pain management products and abuse prevention products. The pain management products include company's Dual Opioid platform technology which is a patented fixed-ratio combination of morphine and oxycodone. The abuse prevention products include Stealth Beadlets which are a proprietary, abuse-deterrent technology that can be incorporated into any solid dosage form to confer abuse-deterrent features.

QRxPharma Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy QRxPharma (QRXPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of QRxPharma (OTCEM: QRXPF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are QRxPharma's (QRXPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for QRxPharma.

Q

What is the target price for QRxPharma (QRXPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for QRxPharma

Q

Current Stock Price for QRxPharma (QRXPF)?

A

The stock price for QRxPharma (OTCEM: QRXPF) is $0.0001 last updated Thu Oct 21 2021 16:52:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does QRxPharma (QRXPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for QRxPharma.

Q

When is QRxPharma (OTCEM:QRXPF) reporting earnings?

A

QRxPharma does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is QRxPharma (QRXPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for QRxPharma.

Q

What sector and industry does QRxPharma (QRXPF) operate in?

A

QRxPharma is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.