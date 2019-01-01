QQQ
Quarry City Savings & Loan Association is a is a local, community-oriented financial institution. The company is primarily engaged in accepting deposits from the public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations, and to a lesser extent borrowing, in one-too four-family residential real estate loans; construction loans; commercial real estate, multi-family and land loans; agricultural real estate loans; and commercial and agricultural non-real estate loans.

Quarry City Savings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Quarry City Savings (QRRY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Quarry City Savings (OTCPK: QRRY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Quarry City Savings's (QRRY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Quarry City Savings.

Q

What is the target price for Quarry City Savings (QRRY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Quarry City Savings

Q

Current Stock Price for Quarry City Savings (QRRY)?

A

The stock price for Quarry City Savings (OTCPK: QRRY) is $16 last updated Fri Jan 28 2022 15:47:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Quarry City Savings (QRRY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Quarry City Savings.

Q

When is Quarry City Savings (OTCPK:QRRY) reporting earnings?

A

Quarry City Savings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Quarry City Savings (QRRY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Quarry City Savings.

Q

What sector and industry does Quarry City Savings (QRRY) operate in?

A

Quarry City Savings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.