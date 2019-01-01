Quest Rare Minerals Ltd is a Canadian exploration company developing Strange Lake rare earth deposit in northeastern Quebec, Canada. The Strange Lake REE deposit contains quantities of all the rare earth metals used in permanent magnets. The company is to become a supplier of rare earth oxides for the permanent magnet industry to be used in variety of industrial and consumer applications including wind turbines, automobiles, consumer electronics and medical equipment. Its project portfolio includes Strange Lake Rare Earth project, and Strange Lake Preliminary Economic Assessment.