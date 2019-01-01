ñol

Qinqin Foodstuffs Group
(OTCGM:QQFSF)
0.19
00
At close: May 27
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.1 - 0.26
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 755.1M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.9K
Mkt Cap143.5M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.15
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

Qinqin Foodstuffs Group (OTC:QQFSF), Dividends

Qinqin Foodstuffs Group issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Qinqin Foodstuffs Group generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Qinqin Foodstuffs Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Qinqin Foodstuffs Group (QQFSF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Qinqin Foodstuffs Group.

Q
What date did I need to own Qinqin Foodstuffs Group (QQFSF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Qinqin Foodstuffs Group.

Q
How much per share is the next Qinqin Foodstuffs Group (QQFSF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Qinqin Foodstuffs Group.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Qinqin Foodstuffs Group (OTCGM:QQFSF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Qinqin Foodstuffs Group.

