Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.25 - 0.26
Mkt Cap
196.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
755.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Qinqin Foodstuffs Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Qinqin Foodstuffs Group (QQFSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Qinqin Foodstuffs Group (OTCGM: QQFSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Qinqin Foodstuffs Group's (QQFSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Qinqin Foodstuffs Group.

Q

What is the target price for Qinqin Foodstuffs Group (QQFSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Qinqin Foodstuffs Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Qinqin Foodstuffs Group (QQFSF)?

A

The stock price for Qinqin Foodstuffs Group (OTCGM: QQFSF) is $0.26 last updated Fri Nov 05 2021 15:51:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Qinqin Foodstuffs Group (QQFSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Qinqin Foodstuffs Group.

Q

When is Qinqin Foodstuffs Group (OTCGM:QQFSF) reporting earnings?

A

Qinqin Foodstuffs Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Qinqin Foodstuffs Group (QQFSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Qinqin Foodstuffs Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Qinqin Foodstuffs Group (QQFSF) operate in?

A

Qinqin Foodstuffs Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.