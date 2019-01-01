QQQ
Quest PharmaTech Inc is a Canadian based pharmaceutical company developing targeted cancer therapy with its lead product MAb AR9.6, under development for a novel target- truncated O-glycans on MUC16 discovered at University of Nebraska Medical Center. The company is also developing products utilizing proprietary transdermal delivery technologies with a focus on dermatology and wound healing applications.

Quest PharmaTech Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Quest PharmaTech (QPTFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Quest PharmaTech (OTCPK: QPTFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Quest PharmaTech's (QPTFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Quest PharmaTech.

Q

What is the target price for Quest PharmaTech (QPTFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Quest PharmaTech

Q

Current Stock Price for Quest PharmaTech (QPTFF)?

A

The stock price for Quest PharmaTech (OTCPK: QPTFF) is $0.07 last updated Thu Feb 10 2022 17:09:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Quest PharmaTech (QPTFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Quest PharmaTech.

Q

When is Quest PharmaTech (OTCPK:QPTFF) reporting earnings?

A

Quest PharmaTech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Quest PharmaTech (QPTFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Quest PharmaTech.

Q

What sector and industry does Quest PharmaTech (QPTFF) operate in?

A

Quest PharmaTech is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.