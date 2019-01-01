Quest Patent Research (OTC:QPRCD), Quotes and News Summary

ñol

Quest Patent Research
(OTCQB:QPRCD)
$0.3995
0.2365[145.09%]
Last update: 9:42AM
Quest Patent Research (OTC: QPRCD)

Day High/Low0.4 - 0.4
52 Week High/Low0.16 - 0.4
Open / Close0.4 / -
Float / Outstanding2.4M / 5.3M
Vol / Avg.0.4K / 0.3K
Mkt Cap2.1M
P/E1.36
50d Avg. Price0.32
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.04
Total Float-
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Professional Services
Quest Patent Research Corp is an intellectual property asset management company. The company is engaged in the development, acquisition, licensing and enforcement of intellectual property rights. Its intellectual property portfolios consist of mobile data, online marketing, sweepstakes, promotions, and rewards, flexible packaging, universal financial data system, rich media, anchor structure portfolio, power management/bus control portfolio, and diode on-chip portfolio. The company has two segments namely intellectual property licensing and licensed packaging sales. It generates revenue from patent licensing fees, management fees, and licensed packaging sales.
Quest Patent Research Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Quest Patent Research (QPRCD) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Quest Patent Research (OTCQB: QPRCD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Quest Patent Research's (QPRCD) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Quest Patent Research.

Q
What is the target price for Quest Patent Research (QPRCD) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Quest Patent Research

Q
Current Stock Price for Quest Patent Research (QPRCD)?
A

The stock price for Quest Patent Research (OTCQB: QPRCD) is $0.3995 last updated Today at August 24, 2022, 1:42 PM UTC.

Q
Does Quest Patent Research (QPRCD) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Quest Patent Research.

Q
When is Quest Patent Research (OTCQB:QPRCD) reporting earnings?
A

Quest Patent Research does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Quest Patent Research (QPRCD) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Quest Patent Research.

Q
What sector and industry does Quest Patent Research (QPRCD) operate in?
A

Quest Patent Research is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.