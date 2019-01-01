Qomolangma Acquisition Corp
(NASDAQ:QOMOU)
$10.74
0[0.00%]
Last update: 12:51PM (Delayed 15-Minutes)
$9.95
-0.7900[-7.36%]
Open-Close-
Vol / Avg.0 / 251.000Mkt Cap-
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range9.970 - 10.740

Qomolangma Acquisition Stock (NASDAQ:QOMOU), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Qomolangma Acquisition gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Qomolangma Acquisition's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

4.7K

Short Interest %

Days to Cover

1
