|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Quanta (OTCQB: QNTA) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Quanta.
There is no analysis for Quanta
The stock price for Quanta (OTCQB: QNTA) is $0.0083 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:45:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Quanta.
Quanta does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Quanta.
Quanta is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.