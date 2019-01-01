QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.01 - 0.01
Vol / Avg.
136K/2.9M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.21
Mkt Cap
1.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.01
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
214.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Quanta Inc is an applied science company. The company is focusing on energy levels in plant matter to increase performance within the human body. The company's mission is to power as many impactful, high-performing wholly organic solutions as possible through a series of licensing and distribution partnerships. Quanta supports product formulations in pain management, anti-inflammation, skincare, agriculture, nutritional supplements, and plant-based consumables.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Quanta Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Quanta (QNTA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Quanta (OTCQB: QNTA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Quanta's (QNTA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Quanta.

Q

What is the target price for Quanta (QNTA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Quanta

Q

Current Stock Price for Quanta (QNTA)?

A

The stock price for Quanta (OTCQB: QNTA) is $0.0083 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:45:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Quanta (QNTA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Quanta.

Q

When is Quanta (OTCQB:QNTA) reporting earnings?

A

Quanta does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Quanta (QNTA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Quanta.

Q

What sector and industry does Quanta (QNTA) operate in?

A

Quanta is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.