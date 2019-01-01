Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Quoin Pharmaceuticals
Quoin Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: QNRX) was reported by Ladenburg Thalmann on May 6, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $2.00 expecting QNRX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 225.10% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: QNRX) was provided by Ladenburg Thalmann, and Quoin Pharmaceuticals initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Quoin Pharmaceuticals, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Quoin Pharmaceuticals was filed on May 6, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 6, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Quoin Pharmaceuticals (QNRX) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $2.00. The current price Quoin Pharmaceuticals (QNRX) is trading at is $0.62, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
