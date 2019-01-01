Quanergy Systems (NYSE:QNGY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 16
EPS
$-1.190
Quarterly Revenue
$1.4M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$1.4M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Quanergy Systems using advanced sorting and filters.
Quanergy Systems Questions & Answers
When is Quanergy Systems (NYSE:QNGY) reporting earnings?
Quanergy Systems (QNGY) is scheduled to report earnings on August 14, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Quanergy Systems (NYSE:QNGY)?
The Actual EPS was $-1.19, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Quanergy Systems’s (NYSE:QNGY) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $1.4M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.