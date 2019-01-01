Qingdao Port International Co Ltd is a Chinese company which acts as an operator of the Port of Qingdao. It provides a range of port-related services including basic port services such as stevedoring and storage services, ancillary and extended services such as logistics and financing-related services. The company's business activities include handling of different types of cargoes such as container, metal ore, coal and oil and the provision of ancillary services, logistics and port value-added services, port ancillary services and financial services.