Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.55 - 0.55
Mkt Cap
3.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
6.5B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Qingdao Port International Co Ltd is a Chinese company which acts as an operator of the Port of Qingdao. It provides a range of port-related services including basic port services such as stevedoring and storage services, ancillary and extended services such as logistics and financing-related services. The company's business activities include handling of different types of cargoes such as container, metal ore, coal and oil and the provision of ancillary services, logistics and port value-added services, port ancillary services and financial services.

Qingdao Port Intl Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Qingdao Port Intl Co (QNDPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Qingdao Port Intl Co (OTCPK: QNDPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Qingdao Port Intl Co's (QNDPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Qingdao Port Intl Co.

Q

What is the target price for Qingdao Port Intl Co (QNDPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Qingdao Port Intl Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Qingdao Port Intl Co (QNDPF)?

A

The stock price for Qingdao Port Intl Co (OTCPK: QNDPF) is $0.55 last updated Tue May 18 2021 15:12:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Qingdao Port Intl Co (QNDPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Qingdao Port Intl Co.

Q

When is Qingdao Port Intl Co (OTCPK:QNDPF) reporting earnings?

A

Qingdao Port Intl Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Qingdao Port Intl Co (QNDPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Qingdao Port Intl Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Qingdao Port Intl Co (QNDPF) operate in?

A

Qingdao Port Intl Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.