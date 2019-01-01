QQQ
QNB Metals Inc is an exploration and development company engaged in the exploration of the Lac La Chesnaye Property, located in the province of Quebec, Canada.

QNB Metals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy QNB Metals (QNBMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of QNB Metals (OTCPK: QNBMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are QNB Metals's (QNBMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for QNB Metals.

Q

What is the target price for QNB Metals (QNBMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for QNB Metals

Q

Current Stock Price for QNB Metals (QNBMF)?

A

The stock price for QNB Metals (OTCPK: QNBMF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does QNB Metals (QNBMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for QNB Metals.

Q

When is QNB Metals (OTCPK:QNBMF) reporting earnings?

A

QNB Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is QNB Metals (QNBMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for QNB Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does QNB Metals (QNBMF) operate in?

A

QNB Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.