Qilian Intl Hldg Gr
(NASDAQ:QLI)
1.83
0.02[1.10%]
At close: Jun 3
1.73
-0.1000[-5.46%]
After Hours: 9:17AM EDT
Day High/Low1.76 - 1.83
52 Week High/Low1.36 - 4.99
Open / Close1.8 / 1.83
Float / Outstanding8.1M / 35.8M
Vol / Avg.0.9K / 21.7K
Mkt Cap65.4M
P/E20.33
50d Avg. Price1.73
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float8.1M

Qilian Intl Hldg Gr (NASDAQ:QLI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Qilian Intl Hldg Gr reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Feb 11

EPS

$0.090

Quarterly Revenue

$57.1M

Annual Revenue (as of Sep 30)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Qilian Intl Hldg Gr using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Qilian Intl Hldg Gr Questions & Answers

Q
When is Qilian Intl Hldg Gr (NASDAQ:QLI) reporting earnings?
A

Qilian Intl Hldg Gr (QLI) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on February 11, 2022 for FY.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Qilian Intl Hldg Gr (NASDAQ:QLI)?
A

Qilian Intl Hldg Gr (QLI) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on February 11, 2021 for FY and the Actual EPS was $0.17, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Qilian Intl Hldg Gr’s (NASDAQ:QLI) revenues?
A

Qilian Intl Hldg Gr (QLI) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on February 11, 2021 for FY and the Actual Revenue was $50M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

