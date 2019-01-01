SMI Culture & Travel Group Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. Through subsidiaries, SMI operates in the entertainment industry. SMI produces and distributes films, television dramas, online and film advertisements, and also creates, produces and distributes new media contents. It also operates agency for film directors, scriptwriters, and artists. The operating segments of the company are Television program related business, Film investment, and Ticketing system and IT technical service. The company has its operations mainly located in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China and earns the majority of its revenue from the People's Republic of China. It derives majority revenue from Film investment segment.