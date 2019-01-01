QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
SMI Culture & Travel Group Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. Through subsidiaries, SMI operates in the entertainment industry. SMI produces and distributes films, television dramas, online and film advertisements, and also creates, produces and distributes new media contents. It also operates agency for film directors, scriptwriters, and artists. The operating segments of the company are Television program related business, Film investment, and Ticketing system and IT technical service. The company has its operations mainly located in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China and earns the majority of its revenue from the People's Republic of China. It derives majority revenue from Film investment segment.

SMI Culture & Travel Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SMI Culture & Travel (QJYMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SMI Culture & Travel (OTCEM: QJYMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SMI Culture & Travel's (QJYMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SMI Culture & Travel.

Q

What is the target price for SMI Culture & Travel (QJYMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SMI Culture & Travel

Q

Current Stock Price for SMI Culture & Travel (QJYMF)?

A

The stock price for SMI Culture & Travel (OTCEM: QJYMF) is $0.018 last updated Tue Sep 01 2020 13:37:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SMI Culture & Travel (QJYMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SMI Culture & Travel.

Q

When is SMI Culture & Travel (OTCEM:QJYMF) reporting earnings?

A

SMI Culture & Travel does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SMI Culture & Travel (QJYMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SMI Culture & Travel.

Q

What sector and industry does SMI Culture & Travel (QJYMF) operate in?

A

SMI Culture & Travel is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.