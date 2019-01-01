QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 23
EPS
$0.440
Quarterly Revenue
$75M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$9.7B
Earnings History
QIWI Questions & Answers
When is QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) reporting earnings?
QIWI (QIWI) is scheduled to report earnings on August 18, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 23, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI)?
The Actual EPS was $0.30, which beat the estimate of $0.26.
What were QIWI’s (NASDAQ:QIWI) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $49.7M, which beat the estimate of $49.7M.
