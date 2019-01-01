QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
QHY Group provides wastewater treatment solutions. The firm holds right to patents and related technologies for the treatment of wastewater. The patents relate to various powders, methodologies and equipment useful in the treatment of wastewater.

QHY Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy QHY Gr (QHYG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of QHY Gr (OTCPK: QHYG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are QHY Gr's (QHYG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for QHY Gr.

Q

What is the target price for QHY Gr (QHYG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for QHY Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for QHY Gr (QHYG)?

A

The stock price for QHY Gr (OTCPK: QHYG) is $0.19 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:32:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does QHY Gr (QHYG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for QHY Gr.

Q

When is QHY Gr (OTCPK:QHYG) reporting earnings?

A

QHY Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is QHY Gr (QHYG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for QHY Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does QHY Gr (QHYG) operate in?

A

QHY Gr is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.