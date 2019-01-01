QQQ
Range
9.88 - 9.9
Vol / Avg.
3.9K/57.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.5 - 10.22
Mkt Cap
248.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.9
P/E
-
EPS
-0.18
Shares
25.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Dec 27, 2021, 5:06AM
Quantum Fintech Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

Quantum Fintech Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Quantum Fintech (QFTA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Quantum Fintech (NYSE: QFTA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Quantum Fintech's (QFTA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Quantum Fintech.

Q

What is the target price for Quantum Fintech (QFTA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Quantum Fintech

Q

Current Stock Price for Quantum Fintech (QFTA)?

A

The stock price for Quantum Fintech (NYSE: QFTA) is $9.8801 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 15:37:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Quantum Fintech (QFTA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Quantum Fintech.

Q

When is Quantum Fintech (NYSE:QFTA) reporting earnings?

A

Quantum Fintech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Quantum Fintech (QFTA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Quantum Fintech.

Q

What sector and industry does Quantum Fintech (QFTA) operate in?

A

Quantum Fintech is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.