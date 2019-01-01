Q-Free ASA is engaged in the business of supplying products and solutions within Road User Charging (RUC) and Advanced Transportation Management Systems (ATMs). The company has three segments, namely Tolling, Traffic Management, and Assets held for sale. The majority of its revenue comes from the Tolling segment. Its Tolling solutions include Electronic Multi-Lane Free-Flow Toll Collection, Congestion Charging & Low-Emission Zones, Road User Charging, Enforcement, and Truck & Ferry Tolling. Its geographical segments are Europe, APMEA (Asia Pacific/Middle East/Africa), and the Americas.