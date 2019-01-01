QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.9 - 1.1
Mkt Cap
100.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.13
Shares
111.2M
Outstanding
Q-Free ASA is engaged in the business of supplying products and solutions within Road User Charging (RUC) and Advanced Transportation Management Systems (ATMs). The company has three segments, namely Tolling, Traffic Management, and Assets held for sale. The majority of its revenue comes from the Tolling segment. Its Tolling solutions include Electronic Multi-Lane Free-Flow Toll Collection, Congestion Charging & Low-Emission Zones, Road User Charging, Enforcement, and Truck & Ferry Tolling. Its geographical segments are Europe, APMEA (Asia Pacific/Middle East/Africa), and the Americas.

Q-Free Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Q-Free (QFREF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Q-Free (OTCPK: QFREF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Q-Free's (QFREF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Q-Free.

Q

What is the target price for Q-Free (QFREF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Q-Free

Q

Current Stock Price for Q-Free (QFREF)?

A

The stock price for Q-Free (OTCPK: QFREF) is $0.9 last updated Fri Dec 03 2021 15:57:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Q-Free (QFREF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Q-Free.

Q

When is Q-Free (OTCPK:QFREF) reporting earnings?

A

Q-Free does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Q-Free (QFREF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Q-Free.

Q

What sector and industry does Q-Free (QFREF) operate in?

A

Q-Free is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.