Range
0.64 - 0.69
Vol / Avg.
2.1K/4.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.56 - 0.75
Mkt Cap
25.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.69
P/E
-
EPS
-0.08
Shares
40.5M
Outstanding
QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd is engaged in the business of mineral exploration for the purpose of acquiring and advancing mineral properties located in the Golden Triangle and the Toodoggone area of British Columbia, Canada. The exploration projects include Castle, KSP, North ROK, Kingpin, Sofia, and others.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

QuestEx Gold & Copper Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy QuestEx Gold & Copper (QEXGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of QuestEx Gold & Copper (OTCQX: QEXGF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are QuestEx Gold & Copper's (QEXGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for QuestEx Gold & Copper.

Q

What is the target price for QuestEx Gold & Copper (QEXGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for QuestEx Gold & Copper

Q

Current Stock Price for QuestEx Gold & Copper (QEXGF)?

A

The stock price for QuestEx Gold & Copper (OTCQX: QEXGF) is $0.64 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:14:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does QuestEx Gold & Copper (QEXGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for QuestEx Gold & Copper.

Q

When is QuestEx Gold & Copper (OTCQX:QEXGF) reporting earnings?

A

QuestEx Gold & Copper does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is QuestEx Gold & Copper (QEXGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for QuestEx Gold & Copper.

Q

What sector and industry does QuestEx Gold & Copper (QEXGF) operate in?

A

QuestEx Gold & Copper is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.