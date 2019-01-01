QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Beverages
Queench Inc is currently being restructured. It is currently deciding on potential acquisitions, mergers, and business direction.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Queench Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Queench (QENC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Queench (OTCPK: QENC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Queench's (QENC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Queench.

Q

What is the target price for Queench (QENC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Queench

Q

Current Stock Price for Queench (QENC)?

A

The stock price for Queench (OTCPK: QENC) is $0.03645 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:26:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Queench (QENC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Queench.

Q

When is Queench (OTCPK:QENC) reporting earnings?

A

Queench does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Queench (QENC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Queench.

Q

What sector and industry does Queench (QENC) operate in?

A

Queench is in the Consumer Staples sector and Beverages industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.